9241 Chotank Trail
New to the list in Ashland! This corner lot house has lots of space and over 60,000 colorful lights on and around the house. Several trees are also covered in lights, plus lights on the lawn and 21 inflatables.

9604 Asbury Court
RTD Tacky Lights West End

9604 Asbury Court

Two of the best-known and best displays on the Tacky Light tour: 9604 & 9606 Asbury Court. The Phifers are back for 2021 after taking last year off due to the coronavirus.

