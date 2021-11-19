Jeff Johnson and his family moved from New York to Richmond and brought their spectacular holiday display with them.

Their display is located at 9242 Scott's Bluff Lane in Chesterfield. All of their lights are synchronized to 23 songs. They have a 22 foot mega tree with 18 inflatables spread out over two yards in the Cascade Creek subdivision.

They light up from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily and the music is broadcasted on 107.9FM when you arrive at the display.