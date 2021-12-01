 Skip to main content
9514 Lyndon Circle
New to the list! This Mechanicsville home has a light tunnel with 15,000 lights, a 24-foot Christmas tree with 12,000 lights, an illuminated soccer goal with Frosty as the goalkeeper and lights all over the house.

9604 Asbury Court
9604 Asbury Court

Two of the best-known and best displays on the Tacky Light tour: 9604 & 9606 Asbury Court. The Phifers are back for 2021 after taking last year off due to the coronavirus.

