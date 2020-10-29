Light Up the Tracks

The town of Ashland is decking itself out for the holidays as "a mile-long holiday card for train travelers" -- and for everyone else, too.

Directions from Richmond: Take Washington Hwy (Rt. 1) to Ashcake Road heading west. Turn right just before crossing the railroad tracks onto Center Street. Head north on Center Street which becomes Railroad Avenue when entering the Ashland business district. This is the beginning of Ashland's "Mile-Long Holiday Card." At the stop sign, go straight across England Street and continue on Railroad Avenue just past Randolph-Macon College's stadium. Make a U-turn at the Patrick Street crossing, and follow Railroad Avenue south past the train station. Turn left at the stop sign, heading east on England Street to view the rest of downtown. England Street (Route 54) will take visitors back to Route 1 or to I-95.