10212 Ridgerun Road

This Chesterfield home has 50,000 lights, all controlled by Lightarama and set to music. Expect a set list of songs from "Frozen," the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and holiday classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer."

One of the 25-foot trees is a pole tree where the lights spin around the tree. Ten smaller trees in the yard that dance and chase the music. The home also has a light-up Santa Claus face that sings to the music. Home contains 90% of LED lighting, other lights are strobes, and traditional lights.