Check out this beauty in the Walton Park neighborhood of Midlothian.

The home is set up on a small hill with over 40,000 lights that cover the yard and the house.

There is a Santa and Reindeer homemade painted set that has been on a family house since the mid 1950's.

Check out other wooden and inflatable characters- Buzz, Woody, Mickey and Donald, Elmo, Big Bird, Homer, and a North Pole set in the back of the driveway.