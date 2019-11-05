12618 Dawnridge Court aka 'Christmas Court'

The whole cul-de-sac on Dawnridge Court in the Walton Park subdivision of Midlothian lights up for Tacky Lights. That’s a whole bunch of houses on this holiday lane!

They’ve been lighting up their houses for over 10 years.

Each house is different — some have dancing lights, others have white lights and multi-colored lights, plus blow-ups, figures and much more. You’ll see it by the icicle lights strung across the streets.

12618 Dawnridge Court is one of the most decorated homes on the block. They pick a new theme each year.

The Walton Park neighborhood is also the site of the Tacky Lights Run being held Dec. 14.

They will light up Nov. 30 through Dec. 31.

Facebook page: Salty Santa of Walton Park