Over 186,000 lights adorn this house at 12630 Spring Run Road in Chesterfield. The lights run up and down the house with a waterfall effect.

Home owner Steve Heath says, "We string the lights on the house up and down on 10-foot electrical conduit pipe which makes installation and removal easier."

The display also features four 21 foot homemade trees and 375 blow molds.

"We have been doing lights since the late '80s but have gone really big the past three years," Heath said in an email. "I have always enjoyed Christmas and the lights since I was a child. I remember being very excited every year as a boy to light candles in the windows of my childhood home. My oldest child just had our first grandchild so we are excited to begin sharing the tradition with her."

Heath says they like to go for an "old time look" by using blow molds instead of inflatables.