Address: 1315 Walton Creek Dr., Midlothian, VA 23114

Christmas on Walton Creek Drive has 80,000 lights, trees, wood cutouts, and inflatables dancing to music. Cars can tune their car radio to 105.9FM to hear the music. The display is put together by a father and his college (go Dukes!) aged son every year. They will have the lights on from 5:30p.m.-10:30 p.m. every night starting Dec. 1.