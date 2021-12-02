 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
17201 Silver Maple Terrace
0 Comments

17201 Silver Maple Terrace

  • 0

New to the list!

This house in Moseley is Santa themed and a children’s delight. A mix between hand painted signs, unique homemade decor, inflatables and lights dancing to music on FM transmitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News