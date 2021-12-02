17201 Silver Maple Terrace
Be sure to check out this house in the Walton Park neighborhood, near Dawnridge Court's popular Christmas Court.
New to the list! Almost 50,000 colorful lights in Chester with flamingos and homemade creations. Now through Jan. 3.
Christmas Court is a brightly lit neighborhood in Walton Park and the destination for the Tacky Lights Run.
Contemporary light display in Midlothian with 80,000 lights.
The Pendergrass' light up their Brandermill home with over 80,000 lights.
The Yates Family Christmas display in North Chesterfield.
Hunter Bottoms, known for lighting up his parents' popular Brandermill house at 14309 Long Hill Road, is lighting up his own house in Moseley …
Check out this favorite in the Walton Park neighborhood of Midlothian.
Over 150,000 lights adorn this house at 12630 Spring Run Road in Chesterfield.
A mother-daughter team have gone tacky and light up both their houses in Chesterfield.