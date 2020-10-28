2216 Millcrest Terrace

The Pendergrass' light up their Brandermill home with over 100,000 lights.
The Pendergrass’ call their lights a "beautiful display that has been meticulously designed and laid out to ensure viewers can’t call it 'tacky' but instead be wowed by the gorgeous display of lights."
The home features an arrangement of bright LED’s and traditional incandescent bulbs. Their 30-foot mega tree from the backyard can be seen from Watermill Parkway.
The display includes twinkling shooting stars, meteor rain shower lights, mini trees, a 10-foot lighted arch over the driveway and a lighted hot air balloon celebrating the Pendergrass' love story.
A little more back story from Leslie herself:
"My husband (Daniel) started putting Christmas lights up when he was in High School at Thomas Dale. He started putting 20,000 lights on his parents house in Enon and it grew to around 30,000 lights while he was there. He always loved having people over and was in the RTD then because of the lights.
When we went to college he stopped putting them up because as he jokes he only had time for passing his electrical engineering classes at VCU, and that was it.
We got married in 2010 and when we got home from our honeymoon we really wanted to start the tradition again in our own home, but he only had a few days before December so he put up 5,000 lights.
Each year it grows a little bigger and we look forward to it more and more. I'm not sure who gets more excited about it at this point, but we enjoy every minute of it."
This year, the Pendergrass’ have added over 10,000 new lights and new animated wire frame pieces.
Their Grand Illumination is on Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. and will light nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. through New Year’s Day.