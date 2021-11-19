 Skip to main content
3650 Hemlock Road
New to the list! Almost 50,000 colorful lights in Chester with flamingos and homemade creations. Now through Jan. 3.

10154 Carol Anne Road
The Morton home will have a lighted trail that people can explore.  You'll see all kinds of lights and trees, as well as Charlie Brown and Snoopy, the Grinch and his dog Max, Frosty, a ferris wheel and seesaw. 

10212 Ridgerun Road
This Chesterfield home has 50,000 lights, all controlled by Lightarama and set to music. Expect a set list of songs from "Frozen," the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and holiday classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer."

