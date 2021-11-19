3650 Hemlock Road
Related to this story
Most Popular
Christmas Court is a brightly lit neighborhood in Walton Park and the destination for the Tacky Lights Run.
Over 150,000 lights adorn this house at 12630 Spring Run Road in Chesterfield.
A mother-daughter team have gone tacky and light up both their houses in Chesterfield.
The Pendergrass' light up their Brandermill home with over 80,000 lights.
This house is lit up with 50,000 lights. It will have a few blowups, blowmolds, and lights on display.
Paul Hendricks has been lighting up his home at 8400 Highland Glen Drive in Chesterfield for the past 20 years.
Bright house with candy canes in Chesterfield.
The Morton home will have a lighted trail that people can explore. You'll see all kinds of lights and trees, as well as Charlie Brown and Snoopy, the Grinch and his dog Max, Frosty, a ferris wheel and seesaw.
This Chesterfield home has 50,000 lights, all controlled by Lightarama and set to music. Expect a set list of songs from "Frozen," the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and holiday classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer."
Be sure to check out this house in the Walton Park neighborhood, near Dawnridge Court's popular Christmas Court.