New to the list! Lots of blow-ups, trees, candy canes, a water feature, nativity scene and flamingo display in honor of the owner's mother.
4503 Wind Place
New to the list! A classic display of 50,000 white Christmas lights to rival the nostalgic Griswold house from the "National Lampoon's Christm…
The Putney home features about 40,000 lights synchronized to music.
Christmas Court is a brightly lit neighborhood in Walton Park and the destination for the Tacky Lights Run.
Contemporary light display in Midlothian with 80,000 lights.
The Morton home will have a lighted trail that people can explore. You'll see all kinds of lights and trees, as well as Charlie Brown and Snoopy, the Grinch and his dog Max, Frosty, a ferris wheel and seesaw.
Be sure to check out this house in the Walton Park neighborhood, near Dawnridge Court's popular Christmas Court.
Paul Hendricks has been lighting up his home at 8400 Highland Glen Drive in Chesterfield for the past 20 years.
The Yates Family Christmas display in North Chesterfield.
This Chesterfield home has 50,000 lights, all controlled by Lightarama and set to music. Expect a set list of songs from "Frozen," the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and holiday classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer."
Check out this favorite in the Walton Park neighborhood of Midlothian.