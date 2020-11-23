5912 Walking Path Lane

New to the list! This home in Midlothian has decked out the yard with 60,000 lights, including a winter wonderland full of magical unicorns.
Every night 6 p.m.-10 p.m. until Dec. 28.
New to the list! Lots of blow-ups, trees, candy canes, a water feature, nativity scene and flamingo display in honor of the owner's mother.
New to the list! A classic display of 50,000 white Christmas lights to rival the nostalgic Griswold house from the "National Lampoon's Christm…
Christmas Court is a brightly lit neighborhood in Walton Park and the destination for the Tacky Lights Run.
The Putney home features about 40,000 lights synchronized to music.
Check out this favorite in the Walton Park neighborhood of Midlothian.
Be sure to check out this house in the Walton Park neighborhood, near Dawnridge Court's popular Christmas Court.
The Pendergrass' light up their Brandermill home with over 80,000 lights.
Paul Hendricks has been lighting up his home at 8400 Highland Glen Drive in Chesterfield for the past 20 years.
A mother-daughter team have gone tacky and light up both their houses in Chesterfield.
This Chesterfield home has 50,000 lights, all controlled by Lightarama and set to music. Expect a set list of songs from "Frozen," the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and holiday classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer."
