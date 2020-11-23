 Skip to main content
5912 Walking Path Lane
5912 Walking Path Lane in Midlothian

 Courtesy of homeowner

New to the list! This home in Midlothian has decked out the yard with 60,000 lights, including a winter wonderland full of magical unicorns.

Every night 6 p.m.-10 p.m. until Dec. 28.

10212 Ridgerun Road
10212 Ridgerun Road

This Chesterfield home has 50,000 lights, all controlled by Lightarama and set to music. Expect a set list of songs from "Frozen," the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and holiday classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer."

