600 Coralview Terrace

"'Christmas on Coralview'" started back in 2010 when we first moved to the Walton Park neighborhood. We were amazed with how much holiday cheer took place down the famous Dawnridge Court (Christmas Court) which is located directly across the street from us. One walk down the street admiring all of the wonderful displays we knew we had to be a part of this. In September 2013 my mother-in-law, Patty Ledlie passed away and we decided that year we had to shine brighter at Christmas for her. After many trips back and forth to Home Depot and Lowes, and learning how to maximize power without tripping every breaker in our house our display grew even bigger. We managed to win the 'Most Likely To Blow A Fuse' Award given out by the Carmax Tacky Light run in 2013. In 2014 and 2015 and a few 1,000 more lights we managed to win 'Best Off Course House' also given out by the Carmax Tacky Light Run. It wasn't until 2016 when we decided to change our display all together and start the process of getting our display to dance to music.