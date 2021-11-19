 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7519 Nicklaus Circle
0 Comments

7519 Nicklaus Circle

  • 0

Hunter Bottoms, known for lighting up his parents' popular Brandermill house at 14309 Long Hill Road, is lighting up his own house in Moseley with roughly 75,000 lights.

The displays features lots of twinkling white lights, a fully lit lawn and a snowman.

His parents' house won USA Today's Best Private Holiday Lights Display several years ago with over 150,000 lights and was such a popular attraction on the Tacky Light Tour that there were traffic back-ups in Brandermill and neighborhood complaints. The house stopped lighting up in 2018 after new community rules made it impossible to stage the light show.

Lighting up Thanksgiving through Jan. 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

10154 Carol Anne Road
RTD Tacky Lights Chesterfield

10154 Carol Anne Road

The Morton home will have a lighted trail that people can explore.  You'll see all kinds of lights and trees, as well as Charlie Brown and Snoopy, the Grinch and his dog Max, Frosty, a ferris wheel and seesaw. 

10212 Ridgerun Road
RTD Tacky Lights Chesterfield

10212 Ridgerun Road

This Chesterfield home has 50,000 lights, all controlled by Lightarama and set to music. Expect a set list of songs from "Frozen," the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and holiday classics like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News