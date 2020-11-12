Paul Hendricks has been lighting up his home at 8400 Highland Glen Drive in Chesterfield for the past 20 years.

But here's the trick: You have to see the back of it to see the display.

Paul lights up the back of his home with 70,000 lights. The display is a mix of white and colorful lights with lighted deer, twig trees, snowmen, an angel and other grapevine figures. He has several decorated trees that are about 30 feet tall, as well as icicle lights on the house, fence, playhouse and deck on the lake.

Paul says, "Once at this address you can't miss the display on the right hand side of the Highland Glen Drive just before crossing the lake in the Highlands. Highland Glen Drive is the second entrance that crosses the lake and leads to the sales center and golf course."