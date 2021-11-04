 Skip to main content
Nominate a home for the 2021 RTD Tacky Lights List
Nominate a home for the 2021 RTD Tacky Lights List

Dawnridge Court

Tacky Lights at 12618 Dawnridge Court, Midlothian. Christmas in Margaritaville features a wave-riding Santa and boogie board reindeer.

 JOE MAHONEY

Got a super bright house to add to the list?

To nominate a house for the RTD Tacky Lights List, fill out this form "Submit Your House for the List."

Houses must have a minimum of 40,000 lights. Be sure to include a photo, and we'll be in touch.

