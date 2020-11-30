Tacky Lights List 2020: Houses lighting up early & changes due to COVID-19

The coronavirus hasn’t stopped Tacky Lights season from starting this weekend, although it is dimming the lights a little.

Many houses on the Tacky Lights List, compiled by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, will start lighting up Thanksgiving weekend.

But there will be some big changes this year.

A Phifer Christmas on Asbury Court, one of the biggest and brightest attractions on the tour, has decided not to light up this year due to the coronavirus. A decision that has been met with anger from some visitors, according to home owner Bobby Phifer.

“If you have been here in the past you know that social distancing is not in any way possible,” Phifer posted to his Facebook page. Thousands of people typically visit 9604 and 9606 Asbury Court during the holiday season, clustering on the street to view the display. “We feel the best gift that we can give to Richmond is safety and not create a COVID-19 risk at what is probably the largest gathering spot in the area to admire Christmas lights.”

Phifer said he will be lighting up the three giant trees in each yard for the holiday and that he plans to return to the Tacky Light Tour in 2021.