1411 Pennsylvania Ave. is known as the "Live Grinch" house on the Tacky Lights Tour. But this year, due to the coronavirus, owner Brett Aliotti has decided not to dress up this year.

"It was a really difficult decision to make," Aliotti said. "But ultimately, I'm worried about crowding and there's always crowding when the Grinch comes up."

The house will be decorated with 40,000 lights, many “Grinches”, the Abominable Snowman, new homemade characters and many multi-colored lights.