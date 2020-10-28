9716 Wendhurst Drive

One of the most-recognized homes on the tour, Al and Esther Thompson’s home returns with more than 170,000 lights.

Al and Esther Thompson won ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" a few years ago and continue to draw record crowds every year with their homemade decorations.

The Thompson's were featured in "Merry Christmas, America!" by Bruce Littlefield, The TLC show "Crazy Christmas Lights", CBS Sunday Morning, NBC Nightly News and USA Today as one of the top locations in the country to view Christmas. The "Aerial Wendhurst" video, produced by Daryl Watkins, went viral in 2014 and was seen by millions of people worldwide. Check out the video below.

They'll be lighting up Thanksgiving night with their Grand Illumination at 5:30 p.m. Santa will also make an appearance on the roof when the lights come on.

They will stay lit through New Year's Eve night.