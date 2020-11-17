10288 Wanchese Way

This Hanover County home will light up again this year with a Wonderfully White Winter Wonderland theme.
The Staver’s use all white lights except for character blow ups. The yard is in motion. Close to 40,000 lights.
Lighting up Thanksgiving day.
This Hanover County home will light up again this year with a Wonderfully White Winter Wonderland theme.
The Staver’s use all white lights except for character blow ups. The yard is in motion. Close to 40,000 lights.
Lighting up Thanksgiving day.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.