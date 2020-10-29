236 N. New Ave

Known as the "Rock n' Roll Christmas House," the house features a computerized light show with 120,000 lights "dancing" to seasonal songs by '80s hair bands such as Twister Sister, LA Guns, Firehouse and more.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the owners are asking visitors to stay inside their car and tune the radio to 107.1 FM. They are not allowing access to the display this year to help keep visitors safe.

Each show takes approximately 25 minutes to view.

The Millers have been decorating their house for Tacky Lights for over 20 years.