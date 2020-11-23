New to the list! This Mechanicsville home has raditional lights featuring classic blow molds and a real working train. Now through New Year's Eve.
6962 Cory Lee Court
Head to Strath Road for over 50,000 lights along with more than 250 inflatables.
Hadley's Winterland in Mechanicsville will be lighting up with 160,000 lights.
Over 40,000 lights in the display.
10271 Matthews Grove Lane in the Kings Charter subdivision has increased to 50,000 lights this year.
Chuck Cassick's home features about 60,000 lights, more than 20 inflatables, 10 animated scenes, a drive thru and more.
The Stevesons’ home features more than 70,000 lights. The Winter Wonderland theme features 15 animated deer, 17 blow ups, and 13 other animated figures, which included a igloo, polar bears, seal, and penguins. They hope to light up Thanksgiving and remain lit through New Year’s Eve.
This Hanover County home will light up again this year with a Wonderfully White Winter Wonderland theme…The Staver’s use all white lights except for character blow ups. The yard is in motion. Close to 40,000 lights.
If you like lights set to music, head to 7267 Marimel Lane in Mechanicsville.
Bright house with over 40,000 lights in Mechanicsville.