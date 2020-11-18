7014 Poteet Lane

The Stevesons’ home features more than 70,000 lights. The Winter Wonderland theme features 15 animated deer, 17 blow ups, and 13 other animated figures, which included a igloo, polar bears, seal, and penguins. They hope to light up Thanksgiving and remain lit through New Year’s Eve.
