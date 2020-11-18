 Skip to main content
7014 Poteet Lane
7014 Poteet Lane

7014 Poteet Lane

7014 Poteet Lane

Bright house with over 40,000 lights in Mechanicsville.

Lighting up Thanksgiving night.

8265 Soft Wind Court
RTD Tacky Lights Mechanicsville and Highland Springs

8265 Soft Wind Court

The Stevesons’ home features more than 70,000 lights. The Winter Wonderland theme features 15 animated deer, 17 blow ups, and 13 other animated figures, which included a igloo, polar bears, seal, and penguins. They hope to light up Thanksgiving and remain lit through New Year’s Eve.

