7396 Kelshire Trace

Hadley's Winterland will be lighting up again this year with 160,000 lights.

This is an interactive display and the owners encourage you to walk through the driveway and enjoy.

Test your Christmas fortune with the "Naughty or Nice" button, play Christmas Hero guitar and step into Christmas with the foot-activated keyboard, try the scavenger hunt and encrypted Christmas carols. Visitors can also write a letter to Santa with a return address and might just get a letter back.

A few years ago, they were featured on ABC's reality show "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

The Satterwhites will light up Thanksgiving Day and stay lit through New Year’s Eve.