1510 Grove Ave. will be lighting up again this year.

Be sure to stop by this beautifully decorated Victorian home in the Fan. You'll see lots of bright lights, strands, and many colorful lights.

Expect to see wild rope lights with strings of bulb lights exploding on the front porch roof.

1510 Grove Avenue is a great stop after visiting the homes on Monument Avenue.

They will light up Nov. 29 until Jan. 8.