Location: 3209 Hanover Ave., Richmond, VA

The homeowners at 3209 Hanover Ave. have been decorating their Museum District home for several years.

You can't miss the giant "RVA" sign in bright letters on the roof or all the inflatables on the porch roof. They have Darth Vader, a Yeti, a reindeer, a snowman, Will Ferrell's Elf character and lots more.

"We get a fair amount of people. Carolers every now and then. It's fun for us and everybody seems to like it," they added.

Nearby, be sure to check out the Caramucci's at 3307 Kensington Ave.

Lighting up Dec. 1 through Jan. 2.

