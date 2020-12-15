New to the list! Museum District home covered in LED lights with ever-changing colors synced to holiday music.
3330 Hanover Avenue
Related to this story
Most Popular
Be sure to stop by this beautifully decorated Victorian home in the Fan. You'll see lots of bright lights, strands, and many colorful lights.
Be sure to check out the "RVA house" in the Museum District this year. They're bigger and brighter than ever.
Bright, whimsical light display in Stratford Hills.
The city of Richmond is taking over the Grand Illumination with a new name RVA Illuminates and a new location at Kanawha Plaza on Friday, Dec. 6.