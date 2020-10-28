408 S. Laurel Street

Bright, vintage, holiday lights with lots of hard plastic blow molds from the bygone era. This house is very bright, very whimsical, and a local favorite in Oregon Hill.

Located in the heart of Oregon Hill, this house is a perfect stop if you’re hitting the lights downtown at the James Center, the Fan or off Monument Ave.

Read more about them with our story about this house.

They will light up Dec. 1 through the season.

You can check out more photos on their Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/oregonhillchristmashouse.