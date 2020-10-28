2300 Wistar Court

Frank Hudak, 78, -- known as Mr. Christmas in his brightly lit suit and white beard -- is celebrating over 45 years of Christmas lights and has reached over 100,000 lights.

He raises money for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls and has raised $135,000 for the home over the years.

His home, "The Christmas House," takes four miles of wiring. The twinkling and blinking is achieved via miniature variable computer circuits. This year, visitors will find over 100,000 lights in the display and over 100 illuminated figures.

Many items such as the stable, guardhouse, church, candy canes and multi-colored star are created in the Hudak’s own workshop.

Visitors can tune in to radio FM 107.7 when driving by.