2334 Thousand Oaks Drive

Address: 2334 Thousand Oaks Dr., Richmond, VA 23294

The Preissner home, covered with 74,000 lights, is a favorite on the Tacky Lights tour. The house is covered with blue and white lights and has a star with a tail of lights. The trees and bushes are decorated with various colored lights.

Located one street over from "The Christmas House" on Wistar Court.

They will begin lighting up by December 1 and will be adding lights daily and hopefully will have all up and lit by December 10. She will remain lit through Jan. 4.

Area of town: Off Skipwith Road

Hours: Daily 5:30 – 11:30PM