Address: 9213 Holbrook Drive, Richmond, VA 23229

Details: James Bishop has been lighting up his West End home for the last 10 years.

Visitors can park and walk around the yard that is populated with tons of themes. There’s a Kiddieland theme, a Santaland theme, Charlie Brown Christmas, a deer theme, nativity land scene, winter wonderland theme and the big tree in the yard is decorated. The whole yard is lit up and fun for people to walk around.

They will light up through Jan. 1.