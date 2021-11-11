 Skip to main content
9604 Asbury Court
9604 Asbury Court

Address: 9604 Asbury Court, Henrico, VA 23229 

The Phifers are back for 2021! The Phifers have close to a million and a half lights at 9604 and 9606 Asbury Court.

Bobby and Bobbie Phifer live at 9604 Asbury Court and have been lighting up for years.

Bobby has been decorating his mother's house at 9606 Asbury since he was a child.

Both houses include many old-fashioned displays, snowmen, blowmolds, and a doll room.

Visitors are invited to get out and walk around to get a close look at the display.

They plan to light up at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving night and run through New Year's.

Social media: The Phifers are on Facebook at A Phifer Christmas.

9606 Asbury Court
Entertainment

9606 Asbury Court

The Phifer home is one of the best-known tacky-lights houses in the area. Just follow the trail of buses and limos which have been visiting the Phifer home for 40 years for Tacky Lights.

