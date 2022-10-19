Hollis Mathis no longer is W&M's QB1. His fingerprints are still all over offense.

Delaware did not know it was facing the CAA Football version of the Harlem Globetrotters on William & Mary’s homecoming.

This was Oct. 8, and the Tribe had second-and-goal at the UD 4 in the second quarter. Hollis Mathis, W&M’s former starting quarterback, lined up at receiver and went in motion. Mathis stopped directly behind center Ryan McKenna, as if Mathis was about to take the snap.

McKenna hiked the ball between Mathis' legs to quarterback Darius Wilson in shotgun formation. Wilson ran left and pitched to Bronson Yoder, who scored untouched. The Blue Hens must have wondered to what playground game they had been transported.

“It started out as like a silly idea … We had practiced that earlier in the week with some less successful attempts,” Mathis said.

During the first portion of the season, Mathis came in motion, stopped behind the center, and did take the snap.

“We were trying to mimic that play and take it the next step further, having (McKenna) snap it between my legs instead of to me for the sneak,” he said. "It was a fun play.”

The Tribe beat Delaware, which was ranked No. 6 in FCS, 27-21. Lifted by that upset, W&M (5-1, 2-1 CAA) checks in at No. 12 heading into Saturday’s game at Towson (2-4, 0-3 CAA). Here comes another opportunity for Mathis to demonstrate there is life after being unseated as QB1.

“He’s selfless. He’s kind of the epitome of, ‘I just want help. Where can I help?’” said W&M coach Mike London. “He can run, he can throw, make people try to tackle him in space.”

Mathis now plays receiver, running back, and quarterback: two receptions, 64 rushing yards, 2-2 as passer. Additionally, Mathis is the master decoy. When he is on the field, opposing defenses must be aware of outside-the-box ploys from offensive coordinator Christian Taylor. The Tribe average 33 points and 438 yards.

Asked if Mathis' skill set helps W&M creativity, London answered, "In one word, yes. It's fun to have athletic players on your team who can do multiple things ... We love what Hollis does for us and the fact that he loves doing it."

In 2019, Mathis, a 6-2, 170-pound sophomore from Pittsburgh, set season school records for total offense (1,522), passing yards (976) and rushing touchdowns (8) by a true freshman.

"I think he's a guy that's going to be a special player in [the CAA]. He throws the ball very well. He is very shifty and explosive in the run game," East Carolina coach Mike Houston, the former James Madison coach, said of Mathis in 2019, before ECU defeated W&M 19-7.

Mathis suffered a right shoulder injury at ECU that affected his passing ability for a lengthy stretch. Wilson, also a sophomore, moved ahead.

“It was one of those things where the coaches had given us fair and equal opportunities to go out and see who would give us the best chance at the quarterback position,” said Mathis. “Darius is doing a great job of making sure that we have the opportunity to win some games.”

In this college sports era, the transfer portal is usually the destination for young quarterbacks who started and became back-ups. Mathis didn’t seriously consider that path, though he concedes it “was floating around in my head space.” He considers himself heavily invested in the W&M program.

“It just means a little bit more than how much and what position I play,” said Mathis.

After told by coaches that Wilson would start, Mathis expressed his desire to help in other ways.

“The entire time, it has just been about what’s going to be best for the team,” said Mathis. “Once they told me that I’d be able to find some other opportunities to help the team, I completely hunkered down on that type of stuff."

Note: The Tribe come off their bye week, and London said, “We’re not trying to redefine ourselves, but kind of refine ourselves in terms of what we do and how we do it.”