Great duplex opportunity to maintain one as your own, rent out the other unit, or lease out both for an income producing portfolio! Currently, 211 Shore St is gutted out & a clean slate to renovate with your plans. 213 Shore St was renovated this year with NEW Full Bath, floors, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, windows, heat pump & water heater. New Roof was installed 2021. Rent in this area is $800-900/month per unit. Located w/in 5 minutes from historic Petersburg and its cobblestone streets, great restaurant venues & outdoor dining/entertainment, galleries & much more! This property is being sold "As-Is" and inspection will be for informational purposes only.
Home in Petersburg - $110,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia Tech's enrollment has grown 25% in the past decade. But Radford and Longwood have dropped more than 20%.
It’s Facebook official: Mayor Levar Stoney, 40, is engaged to Brandy Washington.
UPDATE: Shake Shack burger chain plans open its first Richmond-area location next year - and it will have a drive-thru
Popular fast-casual burger chain Shake Shack is coming to the Richmond region.
Complimentary gold T-shirts draped on Siegel Center seats read “Some Rivalries Are Forever.”
Henrico County-based Acorn Sign Graphics Inc., makers of custom architectural signs that has landed twice on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’…
The 2014 email to Donna Pace Foster telling her she’d have more duties at the Department of Corrections without more pay was blunt.
Public schools would get big boosts in the state budgets the General Assembly money committees approved on Sunday, from restoring state fundin…
Richmond Police say they foiled a Saturday night 'sideshow' of 300 cars planning to do stunts in the city
The Richmond Police Department, working with multiple other law enforcement agencies, said Monday they stopped hundreds of motorists from participating in a roadshow of wheelies, burnouts, doughnuts and other illegal activities on public intersections late Saturday night.
In a 4-minute, 41-second floor speech on Jan. 26, Del. Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, apparently got Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s attention with four w…