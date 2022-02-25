Home in Petersburg - $110,000

Great duplex opportunity to maintain one as your own, rent out the other unit, or lease out both for an income producing portfolio! Currently, 211 Shore St is gutted out & a clean slate to renovate with your plans. 213 Shore St was renovated this year with NEW Full Bath, floors, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, windows, heat pump & water heater. New Roof was installed 2021. Rent in this area is $800-900/month per unit. Located w/in 5 minutes from historic Petersburg and its cobblestone streets, great restaurant venues & outdoor dining/entertainment, galleries & much more! This property is being sold "As-Is" and inspection will be for informational purposes only.