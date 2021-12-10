Home in Petersburg - $120,000

 Skip to main content
Great investment opportunity! Turn key income producing property. Property is fully leased and professionally managed. Both units are 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom. Current rent evaluations provide substantial rent increase potential. Don't miss your chance to invest in a duplex with room to increase income and value quickly! Neighboring property; 14 S Chappell St also available - MLS #2128738

