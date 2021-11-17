 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Home in Petersburg - $199,000

Home in Petersburg - $199,000

Home in Petersburg - $199,000

Investment opportunity in Petersburg w/ long term tenants already in place in this duplex/multi-family home. Each unit is approx. 1500 sq feet, w/ large rooms throughout. Downstairs offers spacious living space including living room, dining room, kitchen, utility closet, full bath, and access to back yard. Upstairs offers 2 large bedrooms and another full bath.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News