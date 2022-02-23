Home in Richmond - $1,250,000

512 N 3rd St 2154sf Duplex and 3 vacant lots (5,735sf) in Richmond's Urban Core Area designated a Priority Growth Node just off I-95 exit zoned for High-Density Residential and/or Office development at MCV Hospitals, biotechnology research center, retail, offices, hotels, and restaurants. Jackson Ward is one of Richmond’s most valuable and significant neighborhoods becoming a high-density, pedestrian-oriented transit hub.