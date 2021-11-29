Location, location location… Immaculate duplex overlooking Swan Lake in Byrd Park! Each unit includes 3 bedrooms, full bath, as well as in-unit laundry. The property comes with 4 OFF-STREET PARKING spaces and a fully fenced back yard. There are two decks with amazing views of the park & lake for both tenants to enjoy. Pristine wood floors throughout, updated kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Renovated bathrooms each include a linen closet, granite counter tops and ceramic tile finishes. All replacement windows and doors, living room decorative fireplaces, recessed lighting, fashionable light fixtures, and central heating/cooling. A wonderful place to live plus all of the benefits that being in park has to offer, like short walks to the Maymont nature center and gardens, the VITA Trail, The Carillon, and the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater. The property’s location makes it extremely accessible to all that the city has to offer. This is a desirable easy-to-rent property that’s turnkey ready for the new owner.
Home in Richmond - $650,000
