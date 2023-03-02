Last year’s white-hot housing market means a big bump in property taxes across the Richmond area.

Local experts said despite fears over a national housing slowdown, the Richmond area has not experienced any negative affects and is poised for stability in the near future.

Here’s a look at the numbers.

What is causing it

Property values across the region have continued their upward trajectory since igniting in the hot 2020 pandemic market, spurred by low interest rates.

Property owners across the region will have found their annual real estate property tax assessments to have increased again, though at different rates depending on the locality.

Henrico county

The property tax assessment for an average single-family home in Henrico increased 13.6%, or about $44,800 in 2023. The average property appraisal came in at $367,000. Those results were tallied by the county’s annual reassessment program, which involves a review of all residential and commercial real estate assessments.

The amount of those changes in assessed value are based on the actions of buyers and sellers in the local real estate market.

At Henrico’s tax rate of $0.85 per $100 of assessed value, the average homeowner’s real estate tax is increasing to $380.80. Letters announcing the new assessment were mailed to homeowners in mid-February.

Last year, Henrico home values rose $35,000 — an increase of 12.4% — resulting in an average tax increase of $265.

Chesterfield county

Property owners in Chesterfield also saw their assessments rise, albeit at a slower speed than in 2022.

Chesterfield residential values increased 8.82% for the 2023 assessment period, a slower growth than 2022, when values rose 11.92%.

At the county’s current tax rate of $0.92 per $100 of assessed value, an owner with a house appraised for $350,000 would pay about $284 more in real estate taxes than they did a year ago.

Hanover county

Hanover has yet to release its official 2023 assessments, but an interim report to the board of supervisors in December showed assessed residential values increased 12.5%. A Hanover County spokesperson said in an email those interim values do not reflect reductions that could have taken place during January.

Richmond

Richmond completed its assessment for the 2023 tax year in September, when homeowners in the city saw a 13% increase in their home assessments. At Richmond’s rate of $1.20 per $100 of assessed value, the owner of a single-family home valued at $300,000 would pay $468 more when their tax bill is due.

What comes next?

The national housing market is showing signs of stabilization, according to HousingWire. Its market tracker shows that U.S. home values peaked in June 2022, but have steadily declined since then. Those prices are still higher than they were a year ago despite falling for the past eight months.

Jason Hughes, director of Henrico’s real estate division, said national fears over a potential market slowdown — driven by higher mortgage rates, inflation and talk of an economic downturn — have not yet come to roost in the Richmond area.

Real estate assessments should be seen as an indicator of how a market performed during a specific period, and Hughes said there just has not been a market slowdown.

“Assessors are aware of [national trends] and looking at our statistics on a weekly basis just to keep a pulse of what’s going on to see if there is any sort of impact,” Hughes said. “Our appraisers’ job is to reflect the market, we don’t do anything because we think subjectively that something might occur. We wait for objective data to tell us.”

Laura Lafayette, CEO for Richmond Association of Realtors, said the Richmond market outlook is strong for the future. Some neighborhoods are still seeing pandemic buying habits, like waived inspections and aggressive offers over the asking price for homes.

Lafayette said the Richmond metro area is also still low on inventory of available houses for people who want to move to the area. That typically indicates that houses in a market will retain their value.

“We have underbuilt for so long,” Lafayette said. “I believe if we could produce more inventory you would see sales.”

Lafayette noted that home prices are not always the same as assessed value. Homes often sell over their market value, like they did during the pandemic when fierce competition drove aggressive home buyers to bid tens of thousands over the asking price for homes.

Under Virginia law, localities are required to assess all real estate on an annual basis, representing 100% of a property’s fair market value.

Is relief coming?

Localities have considered different ideas for alleviating some of the burden from those increased taxes.

The Henrico Board of Supervisors has already announced its intention to issue a tax credit for residential and business owners for the 2023 tax cycle. That credit would amount to 2 cents per $100 of assessed value. The average single family home would gain $73.40 in credit. That proposal is set to be formally introduced to the board at a meeting in May, with a vote following in June.

Chesterfield previously reduced its tax rate by 3 cents for the 2022 assessment cycle, to $0.92 per $100 of assessed value. The county board has also said that 2023’s maximum rate is 91 cents, ensuring another 1 cent reduction per $100 of assessed value.

Richmond has yet to come to a conclusion for tax relief. One City Council effort to lower the tax rate by 6.5 cents was struck down in November 2021. Another proposed two-cent reduction would have coupled a public vote in approval of One Casino and Resort. The future of that project has yet to reach a conclusion.