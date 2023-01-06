Hopewell partners with Richmond-based nonprofit on gun violence prevention

The Hopewell City Council held a special meeting Thursday night, part of a plan to deliver on its promise to stem the rise of violent crime happening in the city.

After the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl sent ripples of grief throughout the community, the council announced it is partnering with a Richmond-area organization called REAL LIFE, and will request state funding to bring its programs to the city.

“I don't want to see any more killings,” said counselmember Dominic Holloway. “We may not be able to stop every single one of them, but we can certainly, certainly, certainly start somewhere.”

REAL LIFE is a Richmond-based organization developed to provide better pathways for victims of gun violence, as well as individuals who were incarcerated, homelessness or experience substance use disorder.

The nonprofit has successfully worked with coalitions in Richmond and lobbied city leaders for two years to adopt group violence intervention of their own.

During Hopewell council proceedings Thursday, the group received a presentation from state Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, about the nonprofit and the grant REAL LIFE received from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

The Operation Ceasefire Fund was created by the General Assembly during a special session in 2022 and received around $2.5 million in funding.

REAL LIFE was one of 12 partnering organizations who received funding.

Del. Coyner and Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond have voiced their joint support for delivering additional state funding to Hopewell to allow REAL LIFE to expand its services to the area.

Coyner said that could have an immediate impact in preventing violent crimes from occurring, as she reflected on the recent shooting death of 8-year-old P’Aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore.

“I hope every person in our city knows that every kid in our city deserves to ride their bike and go home," said Coyner.

Violent crimes such as murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault have steadily increased in Hopewell in comparison to previous years. The city had 124 incidents of violent crime in 2022, police data shows, compared to 71 a year earlier.

Dr. Sarah Scarbrough of REAL LIFE said given council's support, they can replicate its services in Hopewell.

"REAL LIFE would be happy to help coordinate programs in this city," said Scarbrough. "As the delegate said, we are one tiny component...it would take all of you because the goal is not to incarcerate people through this program, the goal is keep us all safe, alive, and free."

Moving forward, the Hopewell council said it will procure the necessary documentation to integrate into REAL LIFE's ongoing gun violence prevention programs.

Council also requested that its city manager and city attorney look to prepare for opportunities to seek funding through Operation Ceasefire and discuss them during upcoming council meetings.