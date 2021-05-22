 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hot weather brings reminders on heatstroke danger in cars
0 comments

Hot weather brings reminders on heatstroke danger in cars

  • 0

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding parents and pet owners to “look before you lock” vehicles. Children overheat much faster than adults do. Even when it’s in the 80s, a car can heat past 100 in 10 minutes despite cracked windows and shade.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News