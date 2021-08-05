Hot weather likely to return to Va. in the weeks ahead

It felt like September was in the air these past few days, but this time next week could feel even hotter than July did. There’s a high chance of above-normal temperatures in our region between Aug. 9 and 18. Get ready for some mid-90s, possibly higher at times.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
