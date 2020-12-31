How are you spending your quarantine time? Nailing the question at a job interview

If you share that you spent most days in bed binge-watching television, an employer might be concerned about your ability to handle stress, as well as, potentially, the demands of remote work.

Additionally, many employers are looking for signs that you are proactive and can work with minimal direction. Sharing that you used your free time to learn a new skill can give prospective employers confidence that you can and will work independently if hired.

Be Honest

Of course, not everyone has found themselves with additional time on their hands. Parents and adult caregivers are often busier than ever. Don't shy away from sharing these obligations, to the extent you feel appropriate. Anyone who has ever advocated for proper healthcare on someone else's behalf can appreciate the effort involved. Further, parents across the country have been thrust into the role of teacher and childcare provider, often in addition to full-time work responsibilities. Talk up your abilities to multitask, manage your time, and prioritize tasks, which are invaluable skills in most positions.

Perhaps you were on the verge of burnout before a layoff or furlough, and you consciously chose to focus on your mental and emotional well-being during this time. Rest assured, you're not the only one.