How can you take the first step in career change?

Interest in a career switch can be attributed to many reasons, such as flexibility, higher salary, proximity to the workstation, leadership team, and appreciation, among others. Whichever the reason, taking the first step after identifying the industry or profession you would like to work for can be a real hassle. This piece comprehensively discusses the very first steps you need to take when changing your career path.
Conduct informational interviews with professionals
Once you narrow down your interest in a particular profession or industry, reach out to several professionals in the company for valuable career advice. You can begin informational interviews with the alumni in your field of interest, managers, coordinators, or other professionals with shared experience or connections.
Make an action plan
Making an action plan means coming up with clear goals and milestones to complete the career transition. Think of crucial things like certification, education, skills required, and opportunities available within your field or industry of choice, as part of your action plan.
Rebrand yourself.
Before starting the application process for the new job, rebrand personal resources such as cover letters, resume, and social profiles to make them appealing to potential employers. Highlight in your cover letter how your existing skills and experience can make you an ideal candidate for the industry, if applicable.
Pursue volunteer and freelance opportunities for related jobs.
Volunteering enables someone to advance in a new career because it helps you obtain direct work experience and skills. Although some skills can be transferred from one career to another, some can only be obtained by being part of the organization. Freelancing also helps you build confidence and a professional network with your potential employers, increasing your chances of securing long-term contracts.
A career change can give you fulfilling opportunities. However, consider reviewing your core values, skills and interests before making a move. You can give priority to fields or industries that require skills that best correlate with your existing skills or long-term goals.