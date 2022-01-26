How can you take the first step in career change?

Interest in a career switch can be attributed to many reasons, such as flexibility, higher salary, proximity to the workstation, leadership team, and appreciation, among others. Whichever the reason, taking the first step after identifying the industry or profession you would like to work for can be a real hassle. This piece comprehensively discusses the very first steps you need to take when changing your career path.

Conduct informational interviews with professionals

Once you narrow down your interest in a particular profession or industry, reach out to several professionals in the company for valuable career advice. You can begin informational interviews with the alumni in your field of interest, managers, coordinators, or other professionals with shared experience or connections.

Make an action plan

Making an action plan means coming up with clear goals and milestones to complete the career transition. Think of crucial things like certification, education, skills required, and opportunities available within your field or industry of choice, as part of your action plan.

Rebrand yourself.