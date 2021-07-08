How gig workers, contractors, & freelancers are changing the 2021 Richmond job market

If you'd like to look for a new job but are concerned about the ever-increasing number of freelancers and gig workers in the Richmond area, consider how the "new normal" version of employment could actually have increased your chances of obtaining new employment. If you live in the Richmond area and would like a salaried employment with benefits, take heart, there may be more of these types of job than you think.
Keep an open mind
Many of the freelancers, contractors, etc. have found online employment and now work from home. What this means for workers in Richmond is that they also have the option to find online employment, and many companies across the U.S. and the globe are now offering full-time, salaried, remote employment.
If you have the right skills and professional background, the newer remote workplace may very well have opened up an entirely new geographic area in which you can search for employment. If you like the idea of remote work, will it really matter if your employer is located in Chicago, or Dallas, or Miami? Not in the least.
These options don’t just exist for full-time positions. Short term remote work happens all over the country and can open doors for future employment. A temporary contract can be an opportunity to try a new line of work, improve a specific skill, or bridge the gap between other jobs.
Jobs that require a physical presence
Some types of employment are simply not compatible with remote work and require a physical presence. Chances are, it's more a handful of specific industries than individual positions that have been taken over by gig workers and freelancers. In other words, yes, Uber has made serious inroads into the taxi industry, but employers aren't going to hire freelancers for certain types of work that require a long-term, permanent position. Banks, law enforcement, hospital workers, the restaurant and hospitality industries, and many more types of employment offer good-paying, full-time positions.
What if you are in a niche field?
If having a remote employer doesn't align with your skill set, and you are seeing freelancers, contractors, and gig workers making inroads into your industry, perhaps it's time to consider joining them or moving on to another line of work.
Consider going back to school which may help you make the leap into another line of work, or to a better position within your current company. Others may want to consider if they have what it takes to go out on their own, which by necessity, must include the ability to draw in the kind of high-paying clientele that small business ownership requires.