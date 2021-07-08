How gig workers, contractors, & freelancers are changing the 2021 Richmond job market

If you'd like to look for a new job but are concerned about the ever-increasing number of freelancers and gig workers in the Richmond area, consider how the "new normal" version of employment could actually have increased your chances of obtaining new employment. If you live in the Richmond area and would like a salaried employment with benefits, take heart, there may be more of these types of job than you think.

Keep an open mind

Many of the freelancers, contractors, etc. have found online employment and now work from home. What this means for workers in Richmond is that they also have the option to find online employment, and many companies across the U.S. and the globe are now offering full-time, salaried, remote employment.

If you have the right skills and professional background, the newer remote workplace may very well have opened up an entirely new geographic area in which you can search for employment. If you like the idea of remote work, will it really matter if your employer is located in Chicago, or Dallas, or Miami? Not in the least.