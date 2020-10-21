How to ask for professional references

At some point during the job interviewing process, you'll likely be asked to provide a list of professional references so your potential employer can get a better picture of your employment history, your qualifications, and your working style. Here are some things to keep in mind when asking for a reference from people in your network.
Keep it professional
When sending a reference request to a former colleague, supervisor, or coworker, keep your communications professional. You can start your message by asking how they are doing and how things are going at your former place of employment, and then let them know about your need for a reference. Remind them of the dates you worked together and be sure to clearly explain your intentions.
Give your reference plenty of notice
It's a great idea to connect with potential references when beginning a job search. Reach out to a handful of people in your network and explain to them that you're beginning to search for new jobs. Ask if they could provide a reference for you when the time comes, and ensure that you'll provide them with more details about the position when you can. If you are interviewing for a certain job, gather references early in the interviewing process so if your potential employer does ask for references, you won't be scrambling to find people in your network who will vouch for you.
Explain exactly what to expect
When connecting with a reference, send them a link to the job description if possible, and explain a little about where you are in the interviewing process. Ask if it's ok if your potential employer contacts them via email or phone, and make sure you know if there's a certain time that's best to contact them. This way, your references won't be surprised when they're contacted, and they can better prepare appropriate responses.