How to ask for professional references

At some point during the job interviewing process, you'll likely be asked to provide a list of professional references so your potential employer can get a better picture of your employment history, your qualifications, and your working style. Here are some things to keep in mind when asking for a reference from people in your network.

Keep it professional

When sending a reference request to a former colleague, supervisor, or coworker, keep your communications professional. You can start your message by asking how they are doing and how things are going at your former place of employment, and then let them know about your need for a reference. Remind them of the dates you worked together and be sure to clearly explain your intentions.

Give your reference plenty of notice