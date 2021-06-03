How to ask for what you want

America is getting back to work. As state economies open up, demand is great for various products and services. While there will likely be some hiccups in the supply chain until organizations are fully back up and running again, companies understand that part of filling the supply/demand equation means hiring staff, and that's precisely what they are doing. In other words, right now it is a job seeker's market.

What to ask for

As you look for jobs, it’s a good idea to keep your options open. Even if a particular position doesn’t seem like the perfect fit, it might be worth applying to. For example, if you find something you think you’d love but it’s full-time and you only want part-time. Try applying and then having a conversation early in the process about scheduling flexibility. You never know if the employer might be willing to find two part-time employers instead of one full-time!

There are other options to consider, too. What’s most important to you and your work/life balance? Consider the following options:

• The ability to leave early for child care

• A hybrid (remote/onsite) schedule instead of a full-time, on-site position