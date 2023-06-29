Company blacklist or 'do-not-rehire' list

What can you do to get off the list? Here are strategies to get your status changed and get back to work!

Returning to a former employer might seem like the easiest way to get back to work. If you’re hitting a wall trying to get back to a previous job, you could be on the company’s do-not-rehire list. Keep in mind that do-not-hire lists are NOT governed by law, so companies have flexibility in how they maintain and enforce them.

What is a do-not-rehire list?

Many employers use a do-not-rehire list to flag job applicants to human resources, hiring managers, and recruiters. The do-not-rehire list prevents these former employees from being rehired at the company.

Reasons why employees are put on a do-not-rehire list

Typical reasons for exiting employees being put on a do-not-hire list include:

Failing to give two weeks notice when resigning can land you on a blacklist. Some employers are 'strict' about having at least a full 14 days notice; and giving them 13 days may result in your name being added to their do-not-rehire list

Attendance rules during the two week notice period are the same as during regular employment. If there are any instances of unexcused absences during the final days of employment, the employer may add you to the list

Failing to return company property on or before the last day; or surrendering company property to the wrong person

Disciplinary issues during employment: chronic tardiness, not following company rules or standards

Incomplete documents or protocols, like participating in an exit interview

Incorrect records or reporting for any reason: notice periods, attendance / scheduling / vacation, company property, employee discipline and performance, etc.

Often previous there are justified reasons, a misunderstanding or miscommunication that leads to blacklisting.

How to find out if you are on a company's do-not-rehire list

To get the job back, or in some cases get a different job at the same company, you may want to know if you are on the employer's blacklist. With this information you can work toward changing your status, and get back to work.

Contact the HR department and speak to a human resources manager. Do-not-hire lists usually are tracked in HR systems.

Example conversation to ask if you're on a company do-not-rehire list: “I worked for {Company X} for *{three years} *from {September 2017 to August 2020}. I’m eager to return to {Company X}, but I’m having trouble getting an interview. Can you tell me if I’m flagged as ‘do not rehire’?”

If the answer is yes, follow up with, “Can you please tell me why?”

If the answer is no, you may want to review your resume and application, and ensure you’re applying for jobs you have the proper skills and experience for.

How to negotiate removing your name from a do not rehire list

Call the company’s central human resources (HR) department and be sure you are speaking with a human resources manager and not a talent acquisition person or hiring manager. A corporate HR employee may have access to more information, and specifically about your status. Speak openly with the HR representative and ask what can be done to change your status. Refer to the list above, be prepared to clearly explain misunderstandings, and try to present the facts with neutrality.

Example conversation to request being removed from a company's do-not-rehire list: "I understand that I’m on the company’s do-no-rehire list, but I’m excited about potentially returning to the company in the position of {third shift stocker}. Can we discuss the circumstances around my status? I have a reasonable explanation for* {only giving 10 days notice before my prior resignation}*. I’d like you to consider changing my status so I can interview for the position.”

It’s critical to be honest and open. Do not blame anyone else; talk only about your behaviors and what you know happened.

When your prior boss is also the owner of the company

The same principles apply for small and medium businesses as corporations. Instead of contacting HR, however, you’ll likely speak directly the owner. Be upfront about what you are looking to achieve and ask if there’s anything you can do to change their mind and remove you from the list.

Other tactics to be removed from a do-not-hire list